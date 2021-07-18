UAE: India, Pakistan, Bangladesh flight suspension until at least July 25, says Emirates

UAE nationals, holders of UAE Golden Visas and members of diplomatic missions are exempt.

The suspension on incoming scheduled passenger flights from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka has been extended until at least July 25, Dubai's flagship airline Emirates said on Sunday.

Passengers who have connected through these countries over the last 14 days, too, will not be accepted to travel from any other point to the UAE, the airline added.

Hi Sadiq, we just received an update that flights are further suspended until 25th July. Travel beyond that date remains on review. Like what we suggested, please keep an eye on our website for updates. — Emirates Support (@EmiratesSupport) July 18, 2021

UAE nationals, holders of UAE Golden Visas and members of diplomatic missions who comply with updated Covid19 protocols are exempt and may be accepted for travel, Emirates said.

Hello, the latest official info we received is that flights on this route are suspended until 25 July https://t.co/HlKZeewuWK The following flights remain subject to government approval. Please monitor https://t.co/FLr4059wHX for the latest flight availability. Thanks — Emirates Support (@EmiratesSupport) July 18, 2021

National carrier Etihad Airways also announced an extension of flight suspensions from India, Pakistan and Bangladesh on Friday, noting that operations were suspended until July 31.

It is noteworthy that the UAE's General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has not announced an end date to the flight suspensions.