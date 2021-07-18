Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: India, Pakistan, Bangladesh flight suspension until at least July 25, says Emirates

Filed on July 18, 2021

UAE nationals, holders of UAE Golden Visas and members of diplomatic missions are exempt.


The suspension on incoming scheduled passenger flights from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka has been extended until at least July 25, Dubai's flagship airline Emirates said on Sunday.

Passengers who have connected through these countries over the last 14 days, too, will not be accepted to travel from any other point to the UAE, the airline added.

UAE nationals, holders of UAE Golden Visas and members of diplomatic missions who comply with updated Covid19 protocols are exempt and may be accepted for travel, Emirates said.

National carrier Etihad Airways also announced an extension of flight suspensions from India, Pakistan and Bangladesh on Friday, noting that operations were suspended until July 31.

It is noteworthy that the UAE's General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has not announced an end date to the flight suspensions.




