UAE: India, Pakistan, Bangladesh flight suspension extended until at least July 31, Etihad says

Web Report/Abu Dhabi
Filed on July 16, 2021

'The only exemptions are if you are a diplomat or a UAE national or a Golden Visa holder'


UAE national carrier, Etihad Airways, has announced the extension of flight suspensions from India, Pakistan and Bangladesh until July 31.

A search on the website for flights to the UAE from Mumbai, Karachi, Dhaka throws up a message, informing passengers about the July 31, 2021 date.

'UAE constantly reviewing India, Pakistan flight suspensions'

"The only exemptions are if you are a diplomat or a UAE national or a Golden Visa holder. Your PCR test in this case must be taken a maximum of 48 hours before your flight departure," the carrier said.

Earlier, the Abu Dhabi-headquartered carrier had informed passengers on social media that the flight suspension from the three countries to the UAE capital would be extended until July 21.

The decision to suspend flights from the countries has been taken in order to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

Should stranded UAE residents book return tickets?

It is noteworthy that the UAE's General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has not announced an end date to the flight suspensions.




