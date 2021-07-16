UAE: India, Pakistan, Bangladesh flight suspension extended until at least July 31, Etihad says

'The only exemptions are if you are a diplomat or a UAE national or a Golden Visa holder'

UAE national carrier, Etihad Airways, has announced the extension of flight suspensions from India, Pakistan and Bangladesh until July 31.

A search on the website for flights to the UAE from Mumbai, Karachi, Dhaka throws up a message, informing passengers about the July 31, 2021 date.

At the moment, the suspension to travel from Pakistan is till 31st of July and may be extended. Should there be any changes to your reservation you will be notified. You may call our Contact Centre through the numbers provided in the link for assistance with your booking. *AJ — Etihad Help (@EtihadHelp) July 16, 2021

'UAE constantly reviewing India, Pakistan flight suspensions'

"The only exemptions are if you are a diplomat or a UAE national or a Golden Visa holder. Your PCR test in this case must be taken a maximum of 48 hours before your flight departure," the carrier said.

Hi Asif, following the latest UAE Government directives, passenger travel from India to the UAE and Etihad's network has been suspended effective until 31 July 2021. Please visit our website https://t.co/hWA7ZGfiaF to find the latest travel guide. Thank you. *Zoe — Etihad Help (@EtihadHelp) July 16, 2021

Earlier, the Abu Dhabi-headquartered carrier had informed passengers on social media that the flight suspension from the three countries to the UAE capital would be extended until July 21.

The decision to suspend flights from the countries has been taken in order to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

Should stranded UAE residents book return tickets?

It is noteworthy that the UAE's General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has not announced an end date to the flight suspensions.