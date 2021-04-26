- EVENTS
UAE, India model of international cooperation against Covid: Report
UAE landmarks lit up with the colours of the Indian flag on Sunday night, in full solidarity with India.
The cooperation between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of India to contain the spread of the Covid-19, is widely seen as a model for constructive cooperation and global synergy in fighting the pandemic and mitigating its humanitarian impacts.
The UAE landmarks lit up with the colours of the Indian flag on Sunday night, in full solidarity with India, as the country grapples with a growing Covid-19 crisis and increasing numbers of fatalities.
Cooperation between the two nations over the Covid-19 pandemic took various forms and manifested itself in facilitating repatriation flights during the onset of the health crisis; knowledge transfer; provision of medical aid and supplies; exchange of expertise; and application of advanced screening techniques for detection of active virus infections.
The UAE and India boast longstanding strategic relations that started in 1972 with the initiation of diplomatic relations between the two nations that grew into fruitful cooperation based on mutual trust and common interest across all fronts. These privileged relations fructified into the signing of a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement between the two countries in 2017.
