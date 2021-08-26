UAE: In-person learning at colleges restricted to Covid vaccinated students
Those exempted from taking the vaccine on medical grounds would need to take a PCR test every week.
In-person learning at universities, colleges and higher education institutes will be limited to Covid-vaccinated students in the UAE.
The country's green pass protocol on the Alhosn app will be used to facilitate their entry, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) said on Thursday.
Those exempted from taking the vaccine on medical grounds would need to take a PCR test every week. Such students can opt for remote learning and they have been urged to do so for their own safety.
This is the federal protocol, and each emirate's education regulator can determine their own safety rules. This means the protocols could differ from emirate to emirate.
