UAE: How to protect yourself from Delta Covid-19 variant

Doctors have urged residents not to worry but keep their guards up.

With cases of the more transmissible Delta variant reported in the UAE, doctors have urged residents to double down on safety precautions, take the jab, and get tested if they experience symptoms.

The UAE authorities on Sunday said the three most comon Covid virus strains found in the country are Beta, which is causing 39.2 per cent of infections; Delta 33.9 per cent; and Alpha 11.3 per cent.

DON'T MISS:

>> Rise in Covid deaths due to new variants: UAE health official

>> UAE: What you need to know about the Delta Plus Covid-19 variant

According to the World Health Organisation’s earlier updates, the Alpha and the Beta variants were detected in the country at the start of the year. Local authorities on Sunday confirmed identifying cases of the Delta variant, which is up to 60 per cent more transmissible than Alpha.

“The Delta variant is highly communicable and easily transmissible. It is also particularly serious and severe as it sticks firmly to the receptors of the lung cells, which in turn results in the resistance of treatment with monoclonal antibodies,” said Dr Sawsan Humaida, internal medicine specialist at Abu Dhabi’s Bareen International Hospital.

“It remains to be a high public health risk because of its higher severity in comparison with other variants and has an increased risk of hospitalisation and mortality,” Dr Humaida added.

Doctors said the Delta variant could cause symptoms that weren’t usually seen in earlier Covid cases.

“The common symptoms of the Delta strain are vomiting, loss of appetite, stomach pain, in addition to the ordinary symptoms of the original strain, such as fever, fatigue, tiredness, cough and runny nose,” Dr Humaida said.

Should one feel any of the symptoms, it’s best to go for a PCR test, doctors said.

Dr Mustafa Saif, internal medicine specialist, Aster Hospital, Mankhool, said: “RT-PCR testing is easily accessible to all...If there is any sudden outbreak from any family or close contacts, infection from the Delta variant should be suspected and informed to the Dubai Health Authority.”

Vaccination, he added, continue to be the best weapon to limit the spread of the disease.

Dr Humaida said more attention should also be paid to the precautions, including wearing masks, regular handwashing, physical distancing and avoiding large crowds.

Dr Saif noted that hospitals are prepared to deal with the emerging situation. “Hospitals have made arrangements like fever clinics which, after screening, caters only to fever cases, isolating them from common areas, with all health care personnel in proper PPE gear.”