UAE: How to get a Covid-19 vaccine exemption?
According to Mohap, certain categories, including pregnant women and active Covid patients are exempted from taking the vaccine
As the UAE is going forward in vaccinating its entire population against Covid-19, there are a few residents and citizens who are confused over taking the jab. The Ministry of Health and Prevention (Mohap), through its social media handles, clarified that who can get an exemption from taking the Covid-19 vaccination.
According to the ministry, active Covid-19 patients, children under the age of 12 years and pregnant women are exempted from taking the vaccine. Those who received the vaccination from outside the country do not need to take the jab again. Another section who should not take the Covid-19 vaccine are those who were allergic to previous vaccines or to any of the ingredients of the vaccine or those who are suffering from any disease that may conflict with the vaccine according to medical evaluation, the ministry said.
To get an exemption from Covid-19 vaccination, residents should submit their application through the website https://smartforms.mohap.gov.ae/CovidVaccinationExemption/AppPages/ExemptionForm. Once the application is approved, the applicant will receive a message. The result will also be shown in Alhosn app.
