UAE hospital launches post-Covid recovery clinic

The new clinic at Zulekha Hospital in Dubai and Sharjah offers pulmonary-focused, multidisciplinary evaluation and care.

A UAE hospital has set up a dedicated clinic for patients who have recovered from Covid-19 but are still battling mid and long-term persistent effects of the infection.

Zulekha Hospital recently launched a Post-Covid Assessment and Recovery Clinic at its facilities in Dubai and Sharjah. The clinic offers pulmonary-focused, multidisciplinary evaluation and care, aimed at addressing the medical needs of patients who are experiencing post-Covid effects, be it in their physical or mental health.

Speaking on the need for such a clinic, Taher Shams, the hospital’s managing director, said: “The world is overwhelmed by the impact of the pandemic. Individuals will take time to get back to normal post covid and need the right advice and mental support at this time. We are enabling these services through this assessment clinic that can ensure complete recovery and assure our patrons that they will have easy access to medical services at this hour of need.”

Individuals who have recovered from Covid-19 may report to specialists with prolonged symptoms of breathlessness, chest pain, joint aches, memory loss and anxiety. Such patients must undergo an overall assessment to ensure complete diagnosis, treatment and recovery.

At Zulekha Hospital’s post-Covid clinic, a complete assessment is done by the pulmonologist to check for any lasting infections causing other ailments. Then, the patient is referred to other specialists for further treatment, depending on the diagnosis.

The treatment varies among individuals and may include counselling, physical therapy and/or occupational therapy.

Zulekha Hospital facilities in Dubai and Sharjah have multidisciplinary services and specialists under one roof. Telemedicine services are also available for patients who opt for online consultations. Patients who visit the hospital are assured that facilities follow strict infection control protocols and social distancing measures.

Continuously educating the public on mental health, immunity boosting methods, early detection and prevention of diseases, and physical fitness, the hospital regularly carries out various activities as well as awareness webinar sessions.

