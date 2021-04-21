- EVENTS
UAE hits Covid vaccination rate of 100.10 per 100 residents
Total vaccine doses administered: 9.9 million.
The UAE has hit a unique milestone in its Covid vaccination journey. It has recorded a vaccination rate of 100.10 doses per 100 people.
This came as the UAE administered 111,176 doses of the vaccine in the last 24 hours. It takes the total vaccine doses administered to 9.9 million.
On Tuesday, a top official announced that the country has more than 3.8 million fully vaccinated residents.
Authorities have said the UAE is considering the possibility of imposing movement restrictions on residents who have not taken the vaccine despite being eligible to do so.
Measures include restricting their entry to certain places and access to some services.
Addressing the Covid-19 briefing on Tuesday, a top National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) official said: "Delaying or refraining from taking the vaccine poses a threat to the safety of society and puts all groups, especially those most vulnerable to infection, at risk."
