UAE healthcare group to set up Covid-19 field hospital in India
It will support patients who are financially disadvantaged and in need of critical care.
Aster Volunteers, the CSR arm of UAE-based Aster DM Healthcare, has signed a partnership to set up a 50-bed Covid-19 field hospital in New Delhi.
The partnership with Al Shifa Multispecialty Hospital will support patients who are financially disadvantaged and in need of critical care.
As a part of the agreement, Aster would support the development of the medical facility and ensure that the necessary infrastructure is in place.
Al Shifa would be responsible for operating the hospital. Funds will be used to purchase patient beds, medical equipment and other items needed to operate the field hospital.
Dr Azad Moopen, Founder-Chairman and Managing Director of Aster DM Healthcare, said: “India requires aggressive measures at the moment to be able to tackle the current situation.
“Our 14 hospitals in India, spread across Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telengana, are at a war-footing to serve as many Covid positive patients as possible.
“(However), there is a sharp increase in the requirement for hospital beds being faced on a daily basis in major cities like Delhi, especially among the financially weaker segments of society.”
The group will also offer a 50 per cent discount on emergency critical surgeries like transplants, cardiac and oncology surgeries for needy patients in Kerala.
Arif Ali from Human Welfare Trust that runs Al Shifa Multispecialty Hospital said: “While we are doing everything we can to help as many patients in Delhi and NCR, it is still far from enough and the situation is getting worse by the day.”
