UAE group to pay salary for 10 years to family of staff who die of Covid

The new policy will support the families of employees who lost their lives due to Covid-19 or may succumb to the virus in future.

Aster DM Healthcare will provide financial support for 10 years to families of employees who die in the fight against Covid-19.

Five Aster employees have succumbed to Covid-19 till date, the healthcare group said on Wedneesday.

Overall, 2,880 doctors, 6,280 nurses and 11,000 support staff from the group are on the frontlines in the fight against the virus in seven countries.

More than 5,150 employees have been infected with the virus since the start of the pandemic.

Dr Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman and Managing Director of Aster DM Healthcare, said: “Our dedicated staff have been the real heroes in this battle against Covid-19. They put the needs of the patients ahead of their own lives.

“While most of the infected staff are back to work to continue the battle, a few of them have succumbed to the virus. They have sadly left behind young families with wives, children and ageing parents. We thought that we should provide the families some support as many of those who died were the sole breadwinners for their families.”

The new policy will support the families of Aster employees who lost their lives due to Covid-19 or may succumb to the virus in future. Their dependents will continue to receive the monthly basic salary of the deceased employee for the next 10 years. This will be applicable to all Aster DM Healthcare employees in India and GCC.

“These 'Asterians' are irreplaceable and they will always remain close to our hearts. We would always remain grateful for their contribution to Aster and the society. This is the least we can do to support their families who have been dealt with the hardest blow of their lives. We truly hope that this provides them with some support and solace in these difficult times,” added Dr Moopen.

Aster DM Healthcare has served 28,000 Covid-19 positive patients till date and screened over 1.6 million people across seven countries in the Middle East and India.