UAE: Gems announces Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine for school students aged 12 and above

Last week, the UAE had approved administering the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children aged between 12 and 15 years.

Gems Education has announced that students aged 12 and above enrolled in its network of schools in the UAE now have access to the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine.

In a post on social media, the group said vaccine appointments can be made via schools.

We're proud to announce that our students aged 12+ now have access to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Because at #GEMSEducation we choose to vaccinate - for the health and safety of our students, their families, our staff and for the country! pic.twitter.com/VvI90la6ld — GEMS Education (@GEMS_ME) May 19, 2021

“At Gems Education, we choose to vaccinate - for the health and safety of our students, their families, our staff and for the country,” the group said in the post.

Last week, the UAE had approved administering Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for children aged between 12 and 15 years.

And on Tuesday, a top official had said that taking a vaccine shot is an important tool to help children return to schools from the next academic year.

"Despite the low number of positive cases among children, vaccination is very important because students are gradually going back to face-to-face (learning in) schools next year. Our message to all parents is to be rest assured that this vaccination will help all of us feel safe and protect the health and wellness of our children," Dr Farida Al Hosani, Official Spokesperson for the UAE's health sector, said.