UAE: Free Covid-19 PCR tests for vaccinated students, education sector staff

Authorities in the UAE have announced free Covid-19 PCR tests for vaccinated students and education sector employees.

The National Crisis and Emergency Management Authority (NCEMA) on Tuesday, September 7, said students, and administrative, academic and technical staff can get the free PCR test every 30 days.

Students and staff at government schools are required to undergo PCR tests routinely. Students aged 12 and above who are not vaccinated against Covid-19 need to take a PCR test every week for in-person learning. Vaccinated students aged 12 and above; and unvaccinated ones under 12 need to take one every month.

However, these protocols only apply to students enrolled in government schools. The Ministry of Education (MoE) has granted education regulators in each emirate to form their own back-to-school Covid protocols.

90% education sector staff vaccinated

As per the latest statistics, close to 90 per cent of the education staff have received the jab. About 36 per cent of school students have been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The NCEMA also said over 73 per cent of parents in the UAE want their children to return to in-person classes, according to a recent survey it conducted.

Since schools resumed last week, the authorities have witnessed a significant rise in the number of students who are back in school.

