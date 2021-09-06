UAE: Free Alhosn app access for Etisalat mobile subscribers

App usage will not consume customers’ data allowance

Etisalat on Monday said all of its postpaid and prepaid customers can access their Alhosn app in public places without activating or purchasing a data plan.

AlHosn app is now whitelisted so that any data consumed while using the app will not come out of a mobile subscribers’ allowance.

“We are pleased to offer zero-rated access to Alhosn app. This is a testament to Etisalat’s commitment to enhance customer experience while supporting the government’s efforts in using the latest mobile technologies to help contain the Covid-19 virus and maintain the health and safety of all citizens, residents and visitors in the country,” said Khaled Elkhouly, chief consumer officer at Etisalat.

Reiterating a decision announced in June, the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee confirmed that all tourists and residents will need a green pass on the Alhosn app to enter most public places in the Capital. The decision went into effect last month on August 20.

The Alhosn app is being used by authorities to streamline the movement of people across the UAE, including entry to Abu Dhabi. The status of one’s 'green pass', which turns green when one receives a negative PCR test, is displayed on the app. The app provides a complete history of one’s PCR tests as well as their current validity and one’s vaccination status.

waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com