Filed on April 27, 2021 | Last updated on April 27, 2021 at 10.35 am

UAE flights: What to do if you test Covid-positive in pre-travel PCR test

Airlines implement policy on partial ticket refunds if a traveller postpones or cancels a trip after testing positive.

With pre-departure Covid-19 PCR tests mandatory for all travellers, what happens to your ticket if you test positive for coronavirus before a flight?

According to travel agents, refunds are usually given in such cases.

On its website, Emirates airline said passengers have two options if their travel plans are affected by Covid-19.

Covid: Emirates passengers don't need physical copy of PCR test report

If the ticket was booked before April 1, 2021, for travel on or before December 31, 2021, passengers can request for a refund. They can also fly with the airline within 36 months from the date of the original booking.

All tickets issued from April 1, 2021, will be automatically valid for travel for 24 months. “Within that time, you have the flexibility to change the dates and ask for a refund at no extra charge,” said Emirates.

UAE-India flights:

Covid-19: UAE issues update on India flight suspension

Passengers must have a PCR test result done within 48 hours

Expats stuck in India pray UAE flights will resume soon

Expats delay travel plans by months amid Covid surge; air fares rise

In a statement sent to Khaleej Times, budget airline flydubai said passengers can rebook their flights for a later date if they can provide a copy of their positive PCR test result before their planned flight.

"There will be no modification fee applied to the booking but any difference in the fare is applicable,” the airline said.

Bharat, managing partner at Pluto Travel, said passengers generally get a refund if they produce a positive Covid-19 report. The refund amount varies depending on the airline.

Mir Waseem, manager at International Travel Services, said many airlines implement a policy on partial ticket refunds if a traveller postpones or cancels a trip after testing positive.

“There is no penalty for travel date change on Emirates, if a traveller is Covid-positive.” Waseem added.