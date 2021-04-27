- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
UAE flights: What to do if you test Covid-positive in pre-travel PCR test
Airlines implement policy on partial ticket refunds if a traveller postpones or cancels a trip after testing positive.
With pre-departure Covid-19 PCR tests mandatory for all travellers, what happens to your ticket if you test positive for coronavirus before a flight?
According to travel agents, refunds are usually given in such cases.
On its website, Emirates airline said passengers have two options if their travel plans are affected by Covid-19.
Covid: Emirates passengers don't need physical copy of PCR test report
If the ticket was booked before April 1, 2021, for travel on or before December 31, 2021, passengers can request for a refund. They can also fly with the airline within 36 months from the date of the original booking.
All tickets issued from April 1, 2021, will be automatically valid for travel for 24 months. “Within that time, you have the flexibility to change the dates and ask for a refund at no extra charge,” said Emirates.
UAE-India flights:
Covid-19: UAE issues update on India flight suspension
Passengers must have a PCR test result done within 48 hours
Expats stuck in India pray UAE flights will resume soon
Expats delay travel plans by months amid Covid surge; air fares rise
In a statement sent to Khaleej Times, budget airline flydubai said passengers can rebook their flights for a later date if they can provide a copy of their positive PCR test result before their planned flight.
"There will be no modification fee applied to the booking but any difference in the fare is applicable,” the airline said.
Bharat, managing partner at Pluto Travel, said passengers generally get a refund if they produce a positive Covid-19 report. The refund amount varies depending on the airline.
Mir Waseem, manager at International Travel Services, said many airlines implement a policy on partial ticket refunds if a traveller postpones or cancels a trip after testing positive.
“There is no penalty for travel date change on Emirates, if a traveller is Covid-positive.” Waseem added.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
What to do if you test Covid-positive in pre-...
Airlines implement policy on partial ticket refunds if a traveller... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India Covid crisis: Australia bans passenger...
Morrison said India was enduring a "terrible humanitarian crisis"... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India Covid crisis: Punjab accuses govt of...
Punjab Congress leader accused the central government of not... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: First shipment of UK medical aid arrives...
Britain is despatching more than 600 pieces of vital medical... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies at 90
"Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Why is medical oxygen lacking and how...
India is only the latest country to confront a lack of medical oxygen ... READ MORE
-
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
The prices have increased marginally compared to April. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
8 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli