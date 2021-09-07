UAE flights: Verified to Fly service temporarily closed today, says Etihad
Airline said passengers can still fly even if they have not been Verified to Fly and proceed to the airport as planned.
Etihad Airways, the UAE’s national airline, has announced that its Verified to Fly service will be temporarily suspended due to site maintenance.
The Abu Dhabi-based carrier announced on Tuesday that the service will be closed to new requests from 9am to 4pm, September 7, 2021.
Using Verified to Fly service, passengers can validate their travel documents and arrive at the airport with confidence knowing that they have met all essential Covid-19 requirements much before their flight.
Though it’s not mandatory to use the Verified to Fly service, it is highly recommended to help make checking in at the airport quicker and smoother.
The airline stated that it will process those passengers’ requests who have already submitted their documents by email.
However, the airline said passengers can still fly even if they have not been Verified to Fly and they should proceed to the airport as planned.
“Please note our Contact Centre will not be able to provide any further updates at this stage. We apologise for any inconvenience caused and are working to enhance this service for our guests and partners,” Etihad said.
Verified to Fly is currently available in Abu Dhabi and all of Etihad Airways’ worldwide airports, excluding Bangladesh, China, India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.
Below are the guidelines for passengers issued by Etihad on its website during the maintenance of the website:
- If you have submitted your documents by email before this time you don’t need to do anything and your request will be processed.
- If you have received an email from us with the travel document requirements, you can still reply to the email with the required documents, and the request will be processed.
- If you confirm your contact details from 9 am-4 pm on September 7 - you will not be able to use Verified to Fly.
- If possible, please wait until 4 pm UAE time when our service will be back up and running.
