Coronavirus Pandemic
Logo
 
HOME > Coronavirus Pandemic

UAE flights: Travellers from GCC can use their country’s official Covid apps

Staff Reporter /Dubai
reporters@khaleejtimes.com Filed on September 7, 2021
Reuters

In Abu Dhabi, access to public spaces is restricted to vaccinated citizens, residents and tourists.


Travellers to the UAE from the GCC can use their country’s official Covid-19 app to validate their vaccination status and PCR test results.

The National Crisis and Emergency Management Authority (NCEMA) said on Tuesday that the move aims to facilitate movement between GCC countries.

The app will be used to validate vaccination doses and PCR tests taken outside the UAE.

The app can be used to enter any venue that adopts the Green Pass system in the UAE.

In Abu Dhabi, access to public spaces is restricted to vaccinated citizens, residents and tourists.

Their Alhosn app must show a green status, which appears after a negative PCR test result and remains for 30 days.

sahim@khaleejtimes.com

Staff Reporter



ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Coronavirus Pandemic
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210509&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210509098&Ref=AR&profile=1913 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1913,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 