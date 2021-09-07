UAE flights: Travellers from GCC can use their country’s official Covid apps
In Abu Dhabi, access to public spaces is restricted to vaccinated citizens, residents and tourists.
Travellers to the UAE from the GCC can use their country’s official Covid-19 app to validate their vaccination status and PCR test results.
The National Crisis and Emergency Management Authority (NCEMA) said on Tuesday that the move aims to facilitate movement between GCC countries.
The app will be used to validate vaccination doses and PCR tests taken outside the UAE.
The app can be used to enter any venue that adopts the Green Pass system in the UAE.
Their Alhosn app must show a green status, which appears after a negative PCR test result and remains for 30 days.
