UAE flights: These Covid vaccines taken abroad will be recognised in UAE, says Etihad

It is not immediately clear if this applies to travellers from certain countries, including India and Pakistan, from where travel is restricted.

Starting August 20, Covid vaccinations taken outside the UAE will be recognised, Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways said on its website. The vaccines are Sinopharm, Sinovac, Janssen, Pfizer, Sputnik V, Oxford-AstraZeneca and Moderna.

“You will need to register for ICA (Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship) approval before you travel,” the airline said.

This came as Etihad posted updated guidelines for travellers to Abu Dhabi.

Earlier, authorities in Abu Dhabi had announced the process for verifying international vaccination certificates for visitors to the emirate.

The process enables visitors to have a green status on Alhosn app. Starting August 20, entry to most public places in Abu Dhabi is restricted to vaccinated residents and tourists. They need to have a green status on Alhosn app, which appears after a negative PCR test result and remains active for 30 days.

The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has also updated travel procedures for UAE citizens and residents as well as visitors entering Abu Dhabi from abroad, effective from August 15.

Vaccinated travellers arriving into Abu Dhabi from green list destinations must take a PCR test on arrival without the need to quarantine, and take a PCR test on day 6.

When arriving from other destinations, they must take a PCR test on arrival, quarantine for seven days and take a PCR test on day 6.

The protocol applies to fully vaccinated UAE citizens and residents as well as visitors as documented on Alhosn app.

Unvaccinated citizens, residents and visitors arriving into Abu Dhabi from green list destinations must take a PCR test on arrival without the need to quarantine, and take a PCR test on days 6 and 9.

When arriving from other destinations, they must take a PCR test on arrival, quarantine for 10 days and take another PCR test on day 9.