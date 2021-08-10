UAE flights: Passengers with approved Covid vaccines taken abroad can register with ICA

Applicants must register on the Federal Authority of Identity and Citizenship (ICA) website.

Those who have taken Covid-19 vaccines approved by the UAE abroad can register their details and vaccination certificates with authorities here.

Applicants can register on the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) app or website by entering all relevant details and attaching the vaccination certificates, a top official said.

Addressing the weekly briefing that provides updates on the Covid-19 situation in the UAE, the ICA official said passengers can begin the registration process starting August 15.

The process aims to verify the passengers’ vaccination status automatically.

The registration is optional for travellers, who can enjoy the same benefits that only vaccinated individuals in the UAE do.

For example, entry to any kind of events in the UAE is allowed only for fully vaccinated individuals.

Only UAE-approved vaccines can be registered, and this will be reflected on the travellers’ AlHosn app.

The process itself is simple, the ICA explained. It involves passengers filling their passport details, entering their address in the UAE and attaching the vaccination certificates.

“We welcome all those coming to the country, and we wish them a safe and enjoyable stay,” the official said.

He appealed to travellers to follow all Covid safety protocols applicable in the country.