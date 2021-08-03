UAE flights: New exemption categories for 6 countries announced
The rule comes into effect from August 5, 2021.
The UAE authorities on Tuesday announced a new set of exempted categories of travellers from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Nigeria and Uganda.
These include those with valid residency permits who have received full vaccination doses in the UAE. Also, 14 days should have passed since receiving the second dose.
#_ #_ 5 .#__ pic.twitter.com/NB2hEJdKzN— NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) August 3, 2021
They will also need to carry a vaccination certificate.
Coronavirus Pandemic
