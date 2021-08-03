Coronavirus Pandemic
Logo
 
HOME > Coronavirus Pandemic

UAE flights: New exemption categories for 6 countries announced

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on August 3, 2021

(File)

The rule comes into effect from August 5, 2021.


The UAE authorities on Tuesday announced a new set of exempted categories of travellers from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Nigeria and Uganda.

These include those with valid residency permits who have received full vaccination doses in the UAE. Also, 14 days should have passed since receiving the second dose.

They will also need to carry a vaccination certificate.

The rule comes into effect from August 5, 2021.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Coronavirus Pandemic
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /coronavirus-pandemic/uae-flights-new-exemption-categories-for-6-countries-announced macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1913,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 