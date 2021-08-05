UAE flights: Joy, relief for stranded students as it's back to school

Students are happy on being able to return to the UAE as schools are set to reopen in September following the summer break

Several UAE students stranded in India following the flight suspension said the resumption of flights could not have come at a better time as schools are set to reopen in September following the summer break.

Speaking to Khaleej Times, most students expressed joy and relief on being able to return to the UAE and their schools.

Subhiksha, a Grade 12 student from Gulf Indian High School, was grateful to the UAE authorities for giving importance to education and including students and teachers among the category allowed to return to the UAE. “I was worried as I have to appear for my boards. In-school learning is what we look for while preparing for these crucial exams. Finally, the wait has ended,” she said from India.

Besides fully vaccinated residents (who have taken both doses of the vaccine in the UAE) the UAE announced that unvaccinated students and teachers, among other categories will be allowed to fly to the UAE from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Nigeria and Uganda.

“We faced some problems doing online classes from India and this news has come as a huge relief for us,” Subhiksha said.

Syed Ayan, a Grade 10 student at The Indian High School, Dubai, who had gone to his hometown of Bhatkal, Karnataka, in May, said: “I was distressed about having to appear for my Grade 10 board exam after doing only online classes as that is not ideal for these important exams. Many of us stranded students used to regularly miss out on classes due to power cuts and connectivity issues.

“We have been taking online classes for a year and a half now, and I have been longing to get back to school,” Ayan added, while speaking from Karnataka.

Nivedha Prabhu, the mother of Grade 1 student Agnay from GEMS Modern Academy, said she was worried for her son attending online classes from India. She said they reside on the outskirts of Chennai in India, and the resources requested by her son’s school is not easily available in her hometown. “I came to India in January to deliver my second child and have been stranded since then. Since the in-school classes are resuming in September, I was glued to newspapers and websites on news about resumption of flights.

“Missing out on school in early days may have a huge impact on a child’s future. I can now breathe easily,” Prabhu added, as she looks forward to return to the UAE soon.

