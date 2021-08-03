UAE flights: Indian missions welcome new passenger exemptions
The Indian Embassy in the UAE called the announcement "welcome news".
Indian diplomatic missions have welcomed the UAE’s move to allow vaccinated residents and some other categories of expats to return.
Passenger entry from India to the UAE had been suspended since April 24. However, on Tuesday, authorities in the UAE announced new exemptions to the rule.
Residents who have received both doses of a Covid-19 in the UAE, health workers, teachers, humanitarian cases and those employed in federal and local government agencies are the new exemptions.
The Indian Embassy in the UAE called it a “welcome news” from the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA).
Welcome News from @NCEMAUAE— India in UAE (@IndembAbuDhabi) August 3, 2021
Indian residents fully vaccinated in the UAE can start returning from 5th August subject to the conditions laid down by UAE Government.@MEAIndia @IndianDiplomacy @AmbKapoor @cgidubai @airindiain @FlyWithIX @MoCA_GoI @DGCAIndia https://t.co/f8qcarLefS
>> Flights to UAE: ICA approval required for passengers from restricted countries
The Indian Consulate in Dubai said it was “good news for Indian nationals who hold UAE resident visas”.
“We are thankful to the UAE authorities for easing the travel restrictions,” the consulate tweeted.
News
Etihad suspends Saudi flights ‘until further notice’