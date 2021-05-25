UAE flights: Home Covid PCR testing, check-in services take off

Currently dnata is offering the services to passengers of 13 airlines.

Did you know that for flights from the UAE, you can get your Covid PCR test done from home? And that you can finish the check-in process from home as well?

Dnata has showcased the services offered by its off-airport wing DUBZ, during the Airport Show that kicked off at the Dubai World Trade Centre on Monday.

The service is offered through a mobile check-in van “equipped with the latest technology”, dnata said in a Press statement.

According to the DUBZ website, the home check-in service rate starts from Dh209; while the home PCR test costs Dh250.

“A team of DUBZ’s well-trained staff visits the passenger’s home, receives the baggage, issues the boarding pass and transports it to the airport to ensure a hassle-free travel experience …”

The team ensures “complete safety with step-by-step baggage imaging, 360-degree CCTV and GPS tracking”.

Samer Sobh, COO & Co-Founder of DUBZ, said: “We are the first to bring the airport services to the city with complete safety and security. With nationwide coverage, passengers can streamline their travel journey by embarking on the first and most critical step, from the comfort and safety of their own homes,” he said.

DUBZ also offers a similar facility to arriving passengers, who can go home soon after completing immigration control. The company will collect their baggage, get it cleared by the customs and deliver it to their doorstep.

Currently dnata is offering the services to passengers of 13 airlines, including UAE national carriers Emirates, Etihad and flydubai. Saudia and Qatar Airways passengers can also avail of the services.

Samer Sobh said: “In the current scenario, our services have become even more significant as it ensures minimum contact with people during the journey. Since we also issue the boarding pass at their location, passengers can go directly to the immigration counters.”

DUBZ is now offering group check-in and PCR testing services as well.

It is now planning to launch the service in other countries. “We are in an advanced stage of discussion with several countries in the Gulf and Europe,” he added.