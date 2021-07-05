UAE flights from restricted countries: Emirates call centres flooded with queries

Filed on July 5, 2021 | Last updated on August 5, 2021 at 09.13 am

Flights from previously restricted countries to resume from August 5.

As incoming passenger flights to UAE from six restricted countries are set to resume from August 5 (Thursday), customer service helplines are ringing off the hook.

A major increase in passenger traffic is expected in the coming weeks after the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) allowed vaccinated expats to return to the UAE and also resumed transit travel through the local airports from August 5.

Dubai-based airline Emirates has urged customers to "call back later" if the query is not related to travel within the next 48 hours.

"Our contact centres are experiencing a greater volume of calls than anticipated. If your call is not related to travel within the next 48 hours, please consider calling back later," the airline said.

"If your flight has been cancelled or impacted by route suspensions due to Covid19 restrictions, you don't need to call us immediately for rebooking. You can simply hold on to your Emirates ticket and when flights resume, get in touch with us, or your booking office to make new travel plans," the airline added.