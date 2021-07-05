UAE flights from restricted countries: Emirates call centres flooded with queries
Flights from previously restricted countries to resume from August 5.
As incoming passenger flights to UAE from six restricted countries are set to resume from August 5 (Thursday), customer service helplines are ringing off the hook.
A major increase in passenger traffic is expected in the coming weeks after the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) allowed vaccinated expats to return to the UAE and also resumed transit travel through the local airports from August 5.
UAE flights: 7 new exemptions for residents, transit passengers
Etihad 'working to resume' India, Pakistan flights
Dubai-based airline Emirates has urged customers to "call back later" if the query is not related to travel within the next 48 hours.
UAE airports, airline brace for surge as flight restrictions eased
Emirates updates travel guidelines after flight restrictions lifted
"Our contact centres are experiencing a greater volume of calls than anticipated. If your call is not related to travel within the next 48 hours, please consider calling back later," the airline said.
"If your flight has been cancelled or impacted by route suspensions due to Covid19 restrictions, you don't need to call us immediately for rebooking. You can simply hold on to your Emirates ticket and when flights resume, get in touch with us, or your booking office to make new travel plans," the airline added.
