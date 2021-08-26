Coronavirus Pandemic
Logo
 
HOME > Coronavirus Pandemic

UAE flights: Visit, residence, employment e-visa holders from India, Pakistan can travel to Sharjah

Sahim Salim/Dubai
Filed on August 26, 2021

They can travel to Sharjah irrespective of their Covid vaccination status, the airline said.


E-visa holders from India, Pakistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka are now allowed to travel to Sharjah, Air Arabia has said on its website.

They can travel to Sharjah irrespective of their Covid vaccination status, the airline said in its latest update.

UAE flights: How visit visa holders have taken the third-country route earlier

"All passengers travelling to Sharjah from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Nepal with residence, tourist and employment e-visas that have recently been issued do not require prior approval or registration before entering the country," the airline said.

This is one of nine categories of passengers from these countries allowed to travel to the UAE.

Abu Dhabi flights: Registration on ICA platform mandatory for entry

UAE flights: How Indians, Pakistanis can enter Dubai with tourist visas

More details to follow.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Coronavirus Pandemic
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20200718&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=200718584&Ref=AR&profile=1913 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1913,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 