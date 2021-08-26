UAE flights: Visit, residence, employment e-visa holders from India, Pakistan can travel to Sharjah
They can travel to Sharjah irrespective of their Covid vaccination status, the airline said.
E-visa holders from India, Pakistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka are now allowed to travel to Sharjah, Air Arabia has said on its website.
They can travel to Sharjah irrespective of their Covid vaccination status, the airline said in its latest update.
UAE flights: How visit visa holders have taken the third-country route earlier
"All passengers travelling to Sharjah from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Nepal with residence, tourist and employment e-visas that have recently been issued do not require prior approval or registration before entering the country," the airline said.
This is one of nine categories of passengers from these countries allowed to travel to the UAE.
Abu Dhabi flights: Registration on ICA platform mandatory for entry
UAE flights: How Indians, Pakistanis can enter Dubai with tourist visas
More details to follow.
