UAE flights: Visit, residence, employment e-visa holders from India, Pakistan can travel to Sharjah

E-visa holders from India, Pakistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka are now allowed to travel to Sharjah, Air Arabia has said on its website.

They can travel to Sharjah irrespective of their Covid vaccination status, the airline said in its latest update.

"All passengers travelling to Sharjah from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Nepal with residence, tourist and employment e-visas that have recently been issued do not require prior approval or registration before entering the country," the airline said.

This is one of nine categories of passengers from these countries allowed to travel to the UAE.

