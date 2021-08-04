Coronavirus Pandemic
Logo
 
HOME > Coronavirus Pandemic

UAE flights: Dubai airport expects passenger surge as travel curbs eased

Reuters/Dubai
Filed on August 4, 2021

It's a great development from both a social and economic standpoint: Dubai Airports Chief Executive


Dubai Airports expects a "surge" in passenger traffic over the coming weeks and months, its chief executive said on Wednesday, after the UAE announced an easing of travel restrictions from African and Asian countries, including India, Pakistan and Bangladesh among others.

The Gulf state, a major international travel hub, on Tuesday said it would scrap on August 5 a transit flight ban which Emirates airline later said applied to passengers travelling from 12 countries.

The UAE will also lift this week an entry ban on those who had visited India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Nigeria or Uganda over the past 14 days for those with valid residencies and who are certified by UAE authorities as fully vaccinated.

Dubai Airports Chief Executive Paul Griffiths said Dubai International was "ready to accommodate the anticipated surge in the coming weeks and months" once restrictions ease.

UAE airlines working to resume flights as travel curbs ease

The Indian subcontinent is traditionally the largest source market for Dubai International, which is one of the world's busiest airports and the hub for Dubai-based carrier Emirates.

Griffiths said the easing of entry restrictions on inbound travellers from South Asia as well as Nigeria and Uganda would allow for thousands of UAE residents to return.

"It's a great development from both a social and economic standpoint," he said.

Those travelling to the UAE or transiting through its airports need to meet various conditions including presenting a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) coronavirus test prior to departure.

Dubai International Airport is targeting 8 per cent growth in passenger traffic this year to 28 million.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Coronavirus Pandemic
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210719&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210718968&Ref=AR&profile=1913 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1913,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 