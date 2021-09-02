UAE flights: Abu Dhabi removes quarantine requirement for Covid-vaccinated passengers
Here is all you need to know about requirements for green list and other destinations.
The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has updated travel procedures for citizens, residents and visitors entering Abu Dhabi from abroad.
Effective from Sunday, September 5, Covid-vaccinated travellers from all destinations arriving to Abu Dhabi will not need to quarantine. Unvaccinated travellers from destinations that are not on the ‘green list’ must quarantine for 10 days.
Before flying to Abu Dhabi, all travellers - both vaccinated and unvaccinated - must present a negative PCR test result from within 48 hours of departure.
Here is all you need to know:
Vaccinated travellers from green list
Vaccinated citizens, residents and visitors arriving from the green list destinations must take a PCR test on arrival without the need to quarantine. They must take another PCR test on day six if staying in the Emirate.
Vaccinated travellers from all other destinations
When arriving from other destinations, vaccinated travellers must take a PCR test on arrival without the need to quarantine. They must also get tested on days 4 and 8.
Travel rules for Dubai, Sharjah, RAK for flyers from restricted countries
Non-availability of rapid PCR test facilities hinders travel from 5 countries
Unvaccinated travellers from ‘green’ list
Unvaccinated citizens, residents and visitors from green list destinations must take a PCR test on arrival, without the need to quarantine, and take PCR tests on days 6 and 9.
Unvaccinated travellers from all other destinations
GDRFA, ICA approvals not required for newly-issued visa holders
When arriving from other destinations, unvaccinated citizens, residents and visitors must take a PCR test on arrival, quarantine for 10 days and take another PCR test on day 9.
