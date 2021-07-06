UAE flight suspensions: Etihad call centres swamped by passenger queries
The Abu Dhabi-based carrier has asked passengers to call only if they're travelling in less than 48 hours.
Etihad Airways, the UAE’s national carrier, has advised passengers to call only if they’re travelling in less than 48 hours, as it is experiencing a high volume of calls.
The Abu Dhabi-based carrier said it will take longer for airline staff to answer calls on account of the large volume of inquiries they are currently witnessing.
ALSO READ:
>> Sandbox project: Etihad flight with 25 passengers lands in Phuket
Due to travel restrictions put in place in many countries, flight schedules are being altered frequently by airlines. The UAE has suspended passenger flights from a number of countries to contain new variants of the pandemic.
Social media platforms for the country's airlines have been flooded with inquiries from passengers who are stranded abroad and desperate to return to the UAE to join their families and resume work.
Earlier, Dubai’s Emirates airline also said that its contact centres are experiencing a greater volume of calls than anticipated. “If your call is not related to travel within the next 48 hours, please consider calling back later,” the airline said in an advisory on its website.
Etihad Airways said: “Our Contact Centres are experiencing a high volume of calls, so it will take longer for us to answer. Please only call us if you are travelling within 48 hours. Otherwise, you’ll find the latest travel updates and options to change your flight at etihad.com.”
waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Australian Grand Prix set to be axed...
Formula One chief executive Stefano Domenicali was confident that a... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Israel, South Korea agree to vaccine...
"Together we will beat the pandemic," Israeli PM Naftali Bennett said ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE may move to UK amber list soon: Griffiths
He also rejected the idea that vaccine passports are discriminatory. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid in UAE: Abu Dhabi updates home quarantine...
Those vaccinated must quarantine for seven days and take a PCR test... READ MORE
-
Americas
Plane with 28 on board crashes into sea in Russia
There were 22 passengers and six crew on board, the ministry said. READ MORE
-
MENA
Saudi Arabia amends import rules from other GCC...
Bid to exclude goods made in free zones or using Israeli inputs READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE may move to UK amber list soon: Griffiths
He also rejected the idea that vaccine passports are discriminatory. READ MORE
-
MENA
Video: Truck driver smashes through cars at...
First responders found two dead and two injured. READ MORE
News
UAE consultancy hiring for jobs in Canada
5 July 2021
News
UAE jobs: Bank, FMCG firm hiring; salary Dh7,000
5 July 2021
Rest of Asia
India hopes to be No.1 manufacturing hub for electric vehicles, minister says
4 votes | 1 July 2021
KT Network
Guardian One Technologies, 1Kosmos in deal for passwordless identity program