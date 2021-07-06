Coronavirus Pandemic
Logo
 
HOME > Coronavirus Pandemic

UAE flight suspensions: Etihad call centres swamped by passenger queries

Waheed Abbas /Dubai
waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com Filed on July 6, 2021
Photo: Etihad/Twitter

The Abu Dhabi-based carrier has asked passengers to call only if they're travelling in less than 48 hours.


Etihad Airways, the UAE’s national carrier, has advised passengers to call only if they’re travelling in less than 48 hours, as it is experiencing a high volume of calls.

The Abu Dhabi-based carrier said it will take longer for airline staff to answer calls on account of the large volume of inquiries they are currently witnessing.

ALSO READ:

>> Sandbox project: Etihad flight with 25 passengers lands in Phuket

Due to travel restrictions put in place in many countries, flight schedules are being altered frequently by airlines. The UAE has suspended passenger flights from a number of countries to contain new variants of the pandemic.

Social media platforms for the country's airlines have been flooded with inquiries from passengers who are stranded abroad and desperate to return to the UAE to join their families and resume work.

Earlier, Dubai’s Emirates airline also said that its contact centres are experiencing a greater volume of calls than anticipated. “If your call is not related to travel within the next 48 hours, please consider calling back later,” the airline said in an advisory on its website.

Etihad Airways said: “Our Contact Centres are experiencing a high volume of calls, so it will take longer for us to answer. Please only call us if you are travelling within 48 hours. Otherwise, you’ll find the latest travel updates and options to change your flight at etihad.com.”

waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com

Waheed Abbas



ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Coronavirus Pandemic
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210508&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210509170&Ref=AR&profile=1913 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1913,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 