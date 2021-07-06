UAE flight suspensions: Etihad call centres swamped by passenger queries

The Abu Dhabi-based carrier has asked passengers to call only if they're travelling in less than 48 hours.

Etihad Airways, the UAE’s national carrier, has advised passengers to call only if they’re travelling in less than 48 hours, as it is experiencing a high volume of calls.

The Abu Dhabi-based carrier said it will take longer for airline staff to answer calls on account of the large volume of inquiries they are currently witnessing.

Due to travel restrictions put in place in many countries, flight schedules are being altered frequently by airlines. The UAE has suspended passenger flights from a number of countries to contain new variants of the pandemic.

Social media platforms for the country's airlines have been flooded with inquiries from passengers who are stranded abroad and desperate to return to the UAE to join their families and resume work.

Earlier, Dubai’s Emirates airline also said that its contact centres are experiencing a greater volume of calls than anticipated. “If your call is not related to travel within the next 48 hours, please consider calling back later,” the airline said in an advisory on its website.

Etihad Airways said: “Our Contact Centres are experiencing a high volume of calls, so it will take longer for us to answer. Please only call us if you are travelling within 48 hours. Otherwise, you’ll find the latest travel updates and options to change your flight at etihad.com.”

