UAE flight restrictions: Entry of Expo 2020 Dubai participants allowed

Expo 2020 participants, exhibitors and personnel sponsored by the event's organisers are allowed to enter the UAE

A new category of travellers will be allowed to enter the UAE from 16 countries where passenger entry continues to remain suspended.

According to the latest safety circular issued by the UAE's General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), Expo 2020 Dubai's international participants, exhibitors and personnel sponsored by the event's organisers are allowed to enter the UAE from the countries in question.

The circular dated July 22 categorically states that flight and passenger restrictions from countries, including India, Pakistan, South Africa and Indonesia, remain.

Other countries on the list include Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Democratic Republic of Congo, Liberia, Namibia, Nepal, Nigeria, Uganda, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Vietnam and Zambia.

Tickets to the mega event are now available on the Expo website, and at more than 2,500 authorised resellers.

Dubbed the world’s greatest show, the exhibition will begin on October 1, 2021, and end on March 31, 2022.

According to the Expo 2020 website, pavilions from 191 countries will be set up at the site.

The Expo site will have up to 60 live events a day — including film nights, poetry readings, art activations, musical concerts, cultural tours and parades — as well as more than 200 food and beverage options.

Who are allowed to enter UAE from restricted countries?

According to the GCAA circular, the following categories of passengers can travel from restricted countries:

>> Citizens of the UAE and their first-degree relatives.

>> Diplomatic personnel between the UAE and the applicable countries, including the administrative workers

>> Official delegations, subject to obtaining prior approval.

>> UAE residents with gold or silver residency permit.

>> Expo 2020 international participants, Expo 2020 exhibitors and personnel sponsored by Expo 2020 organiser.

>> Crews of cargo flights and transit flights of foreign companies

>> Businessmen and businesswomen, provided they hold an approval from the General Authority for the Security of Ports, Borders and Free Zones; and Heads of higher committees of the emergency, crisis and disaster management teams of the Emirate concerned.

>> Employees belonging to vital functions according to the classification of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship.