UAE extends visa fine waiver until end of 2020
The short-term amnesty, which was introduced on May 14, was supposed to end on November 17.
People who have overstayed their UAE visas now have until the end of the year to leave the country without having to pay fines, the authorities have announced. The short-term amnesty, which was introduced on May 14, was supposed to end today, November 17.
The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) said illegal residents, whose visas expired before March 1, would have their fines waived if they are able to exit the UAE on or before the end of December. All penalties and restrictions involving Emirates IDs and work permits shall also be lifted, said Major-General Saeed Rakan Al Rashidi, ICA’s Director-General for Foreigners Affairs and Ports.
Thanking the leadership for the kind gesture, Maj-Gen Al Rashidi said the extension comes in line with a directive to give visa violators another chance to legalise their status.
reporters@khaleejtimes.com
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,255 Covid-19 cases,...
More than 15.1 Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the UAE so far. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Hearing problems on the rise in Covid-19 era: UAE ...
Medics urged parents to keep kids' headphone volumes in check during... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE extends visa fine waiver until end of 2020
The short-term amnesty, which was introduced on May 14, was supposed... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus: India's first vaccine candidate...
The trials involve 26,000 volunteers across India. READ MORE
-
Economy
UAE's GDP to grow 3.6% in 2021: Central Bank
Total packages worth Dh388 billion ($105.6 billion) have been... READ MORE
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi toll gates: Over 70,000 residents...
Accounts can be created online or via the Darb app. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews