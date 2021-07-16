UAE: Emirates suspends passenger flights from Nigeria, South Africa until at least July 31
The airline had earlier extended the suspension until July 21.
Dubai-based airline Emirates has extended the suspension on flights to and from South Africa and Nigeria until July 31.
In an update on its website, the airline said the extension is in line with government directives that restrict the entry of travellers originating from these two countries into the UAE.
"Only one daily passenger flight to Johannesburg will operate as EK763; however, outbound passenger services on EK764 remain suspended," the airline said.
"Customers who have been to or connected through South Africa or Nigeria in the last 14 days will not be permitted on any Emirates flights bound for Dubai," the carrier added.
Earlier this month, the airline had also extended the suspension on inbound passenger flights from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka to the UAE until at least July 21.
