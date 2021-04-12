UAE: Emirates, Etihad, flydubai suspend flights to Dhaka

The suspension will last from April 14 to 20.

Dubai-based airlines Emirates and flyDubai, and Abu Dhabi's Etihad on Monday announced a suspension of passenger flights to and from Dhaka, Bangladesh.

"Due to an international travel ban introduced by the authorities of Bangladesh from April 14 to 20, you will be unable to travel to Bangladesh during this period," Etihad said on its website.

"In line with government directives, passenger flights to and from Bangladesh are suspended with effect from 14 April 2021 until 20 April 2021. Customers travelling to and from Dhaka will not be accepted for travel," Emirates said.

The last flight Emirates will operate before the temporary suspension of services is EK 585, that is scheduled to depart from Dhaka at 1:40 am on April 14.

Earlier on Monday, Bangladesh announced plans to ban all international and domestic flights for a week from Wednesday, coinciding with yet another lockdown to counter a spike in new coronavirus cases.

All international passenger flights to and from Bangladesh will remain suspended from April 14 to 20, DPA news agency quoted the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) as saying in a statement.