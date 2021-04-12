- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
UAE: Emirates, Etihad, flydubai suspend flights to Dhaka
The suspension will last from April 14 to 20.
Dubai-based airlines Emirates and flyDubai, and Abu Dhabi's Etihad on Monday announced a suspension of passenger flights to and from Dhaka, Bangladesh.
"Due to an international travel ban introduced by the authorities of Bangladesh from April 14 to 20, you will be unable to travel to Bangladesh during this period," Etihad said on its website.
"In line with government directives, passenger flights to and from Bangladesh are suspended with effect from 14 April 2021 until 20 April 2021. Customers travelling to and from Dhaka will not be accepted for travel," Emirates said.
The last flight Emirates will operate before the temporary suspension of services is EK 585, that is scheduled to depart from Dhaka at 1:40 am on April 14.
Earlier on Monday, Bangladesh announced plans to ban all international and domestic flights for a week from Wednesday, coinciding with yet another lockdown to counter a spike in new coronavirus cases.
All international passenger flights to and from Bangladesh will remain suspended from April 14 to 20, DPA news agency quoted the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) as saying in a statement.
-
Rest of Asia
India remains badly placed to tackle Covid...
India's crisis highlights the need to increase investment in the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Infections in UK down to September...
Measures taken by government successful in controlling spread of the ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: English variant won't lead to serious...
Previous studies had shown it was linked to a higher likelihood of... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
India: Karnataka CM Yediyurappa tests Covid...
Chief minister had been campaigning in the state by-elections. READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies at 90
"Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Why is medical oxygen lacking and how...
India is only the latest country to confront a lack of medical oxygen ... READ MORE
-
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
The prices have increased marginally compared to April. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
8 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli