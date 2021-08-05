UAE Embassy in London lists new rules for travellers to UK
Travellers will have to present a PCR test conducted 72 hours before their departure.
Following the UK government's announcement on Wednesday to move the UAE, India, Bahrain and Qatar from the ‘red’ list of countries to the ‘amber’ list, the UAE Embassy in London on Thursday tweeted a list of new regulations for people planning to visit the country. Visitors from the aforementioned countries will be allowed to travel to the UK from Sunday, August 8.
List rules for people entering England:
>> Travellers who are unvaccinated or had their vaccines administered in the UAE will need to self-isolate for 10 days at home or their choice of accommodation
>> All travellers must complete a passenger locator form and take a PCR test 72 hours before their departure
>> PCR tests have to be done on the second and eighth day after arrival
>> Travellers can opt to end their self-isolation early on Day 5 with the UK's Test to Release Scheme.
>> Travellers fully vaccinated with approved vaccines from the UK, EU or US will not have to self-isolate. These travellers must show proof of vaccination from the relevant authorities.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Embassy in London lists new rules for...
Travellers will have to present a PCR test conducted 72 hours before... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Over 33,000 Covid fines waived through...
Public Prosecution's Yearbook 2020 says 81,856 grievances related to... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
French constitutional court backs Macron's Covid...
The Covid pass limits access to cafes, restaurants and inter-city... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Joy, relief for stranded students as it's...
Students are happy on being able to return to the UAE as schools are... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Embassy in London lists new rules for...
Travellers will have to present a PCR test conducted 72 hours before... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai launches global campaign starring Jessica...
Directed by Craig Gillespie, campaign showcases Dubai as the ultimate ... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Over 33,000 Covid fines waived through...
Public Prosecution's Yearbook 2020 says 81,856 grievances related to... READ MORE
-
News
Dewa donates Dh30 million to charity cancer...
With Dewa's contribution, Al Jalila Foundation had moved closer to... READ MORE