UAE Embassy in London lists new rules for travellers to UK

Travellers will have to present a PCR test conducted 72 hours before their departure.

Following the UK government's announcement on Wednesday to move the UAE, India, Bahrain and Qatar from the ‘red’ list of countries to the ‘amber’ list, the UAE Embassy in London on Thursday tweeted a list of new regulations for people planning to visit the country. Visitors from the aforementioned countries will be allowed to travel to the UK from Sunday, August 8.

List rules for people entering England:

>> Travellers who are unvaccinated or had their vaccines administered in the UAE will need to self-isolate for 10 days at home or their choice of accommodation

>> All travellers must complete a passenger locator form and take a PCR test 72 hours before their departure

>> PCR tests have to be done on the second and eighth day after arrival

>> Travellers can opt to end their self-isolation early on Day 5 with the UK's Test to Release Scheme.

>> Travellers fully vaccinated with approved vaccines from the UK, EU or US will not have to self-isolate. These travellers must show proof of vaccination from the relevant authorities.