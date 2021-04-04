- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
UAE: Dibba Municipality to only serve vaccinated customers
Non-vaccinated customers must provide a negative Covid PCR result.
The Dibba Municipality in Fujairah has announced that it will only receive customers who are vaccinated against Covid or can provide a negative PCR test result.
According to a post on their social media, customers at the municipality’s offices must show proof that they have the letter (E) on the Al Hosn app.
Non-vaccinated customers must show a negative PCR test result taken within 48 hours of entering the municipality building.
The authority clarified that this was a public health and safety measure intended to protect people from Covid.
-
Rest of Asia
India remains badly placed to tackle Covid...
India's crisis highlights the need to increase investment in the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Infections in UK down to September...
Measures taken by government successful in controlling spread of the ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: English variant won't lead to serious...
Previous studies had shown it was linked to a higher likelihood of... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
India: Karnataka CM Yediyurappa tests Covid...
Chief minister had been campaigning in the state by-elections. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
-
Weather
Video: Stunning waterfalls in UAE as heavy rains...
It rained so heavily in the UAE that gorgeous waterfalls have formed... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Jobless for a year, man hits Dh300,000...
He has pledged a certain amount of the prize money for charity. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: 25 workers who won $1 million hit another...
Palakkal belongs to the same group of 25 employees of the school... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
8 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli