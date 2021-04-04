Coronavirus Pandemic
Logo
 
HOME > Coronavirus Pandemic

UAE: Dibba Municipality to only serve vaccinated customers

Web Report
Filed on April 4, 2021
Wam

Non-vaccinated customers must provide a negative Covid PCR result.

The Dibba Municipality in Fujairah has announced that it will only receive customers who are vaccinated against Covid or can provide a negative PCR test result.

According to a post on their social media, customers at the municipality’s offices must show proof that they have the letter (E) on the Al Hosn app.

Non-vaccinated customers must show a negative PCR test result taken within 48 hours of entering the municipality building.

The authority clarified that this was a public health and safety measure intended to protect people from Covid.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Coronavirus Pandemic
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210406&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210409458&Ref=AR&profile=1913 macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:

 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 