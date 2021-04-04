UAE: Dibba Municipality to only serve vaccinated customers

Non-vaccinated customers must provide a negative Covid PCR result.

The Dibba Municipality in Fujairah has announced that it will only receive customers who are vaccinated against Covid or can provide a negative PCR test result.

According to a post on their social media, customers at the municipality’s offices must show proof that they have the letter (E) on the Al Hosn app.

Non-vaccinated customers must show a negative PCR test result taken within 48 hours of entering the municipality building.

The authority clarified that this was a public health and safety measure intended to protect people from Covid.