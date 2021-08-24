UAE: Daily Covid cases dip below 1,000 for first time in 8 months
Moreover, daily Covid recoveries have been higher than infections since August 9.
Daily Covid-19 cases in the UAE dipped below the 1,000 mark for the first time in nearly eight months. The UAE on Tuesday, August 24, reported 990 cases and 1,675 recoveries.
The last time daily cases dipped below the 1,000 mark was on December 27, when 944 infections were reported.
Daily cases have been steadily going down in August. The month started with over 1,500 cases, before they dipped to below 1,100 on August 18.
July registered the lowest number of cases this year, ending with just over 47,900 infections — an average of 1,540 daily cases. But August is well on track to register a new low, with the daily average cases being just over 1,400 so far.
The UAE’s impressive recovery comes despite the Delta variant threat and two long holidays - the three-day Hijri New Year weekend and the six-day Eid Al Fitr break.
Covid-19 cases decrease after Eid Al Adha break
This is a significant achievement, considering the fact that daily cases had hovered just below the 4,000 mark for a few days this year.
It comes at the back of a robust Covid-19 vaccination campaign, which has seen nearly 85 per cent residents receive at least one dose of the life-saving jab. Close to 75 per cent of residents are fully vaccinated against the virus.
Vaccines in the UAE are administered for free. They are available to residents aged three and over.
