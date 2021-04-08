Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid: You can be asked to leave eateries for not following rules

Staff Reporter /Dubai
reporters@khaleejtimes.com Filed on April 8, 2021
Customers have to wear masks inside eateries, including when they go to the washroom.

Restaurant and café customers who don’t adhere to Covid safety rules can be asked to leave, authorities in the UAE have said.

Eatery managements don’t have to refund the paid amounts to such customers, according to updated Covid safety rules issued by the Ras Al Khaimah Municipality.

Customers are not allowed to stay in the waiting areas so as to limit the number of people at a facility.

Customers have to wear masks inside eateries, including when they go to the washroom. The only time they are allowed to remove masks is when they sit at a table and while eating.

Restaurants and cafes must set tables two metres apart. More than four people are not to sit at one table, except for family members.

