UAE Covid vaccines: 3 key facts to know

Ashwani Kumar /Abu Dhabi
ashwani@khaleejtimes.com Filed on May 19, 2021

Seha official explains the protection offered by the jabs.


Dr Noura Al Ghaithi, Chief Operating Officer, Ambulatory Healthcare Services Company (SEHA), has shared three key facts about the protection offered by Covid-19 vaccines.

“All vaccines available in the UAE have been scientifically tested to be effective in providing the required immunity by producing antibodies that combat SARS-CoV-2, which causes Covid-19 and protects the person, who has taken the jab,” Dr Al Ghaithi said.

“Covid-19 vaccines do not completely prevent the possibility of an infection. However, they will protect you against severe symptoms and complications. A vaccinated person can still become infected with the virus without showing any symptoms. It’s important to continue adhering to precautionary measures, including physical distancing, wearing a mask, and regularly sanitising in order to help reduce the risk of infection.”

She added: “Vaccines are the safest and most effective way to curb the spread of the Covid-19 virus. Vaccines have undergone rigorous scientific testing and studies to ensure their safety, quality, and efficacy.”

Ashwani Kumar

