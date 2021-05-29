Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid vaccine: Who is eligible to get Sinopharm booster dose at walk-in centres in Abu Dhabi

Ashwani Kumar /Abu Dhabi
ashwani@khaleejtimes.com Filed on May 29, 2021

(Wam)

People must go to same entities from where they received their earlier doses.


Abu Dhabi has started offering a free booster dose of Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine to individuals via a walk-in facility, the health authorities announced.

The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) is offering a booster dose at more than 100 vaccination centres across the emirate.

Those individuals who received their second dose at least six months ago are eligible for an additional dose, which will enhance immunity and antibody response. However, people must go to the same healthcare entities from where they received their earlier doses, i.e., if a person who got the second dose from a SEHA centre, he or she cannot get a third dose from a private hospital.

Earlier this week, Dr Farida Al Hosani, Official Spokesperson, the UAE Health Sector, said priority to receive the additional shot would be given to senior citizens and people with chronic diseases.

As per the DoH guidelines received by the hospitals last week, a booster shot is to be “considered for people requesting the dose after an interval of 6 months from the second dose. The priority to be given to older adults and people with chronic conditions”.

According to medical experts, booster doses are given to people with less immunity and those suffering from chronic illnesses.

Pfizer vaccine walk-in service launched

Dr Farida stressed that a booster dose strengthens immunity against the many strains of the coronavirus, especially in the light of the spread and emergence of the new mutants.

Separately, she predicted a need for an annual vaccine against Covid-19 such as seasonal influenza vaccine, which is given annually.

ashwani@khaleejtimes.com

author

Ashwani Kumar

