UAE Covid vaccine: Sinopharm booster shots now available at health ministry centres

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has further expanded its Covid-19 vaccination campaign by opening up booking slots of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for the 12 to 15 age group, as well as the booster dose of the Sinopharm vaccine.

Those who have taken the second dose of the Sinopharm jab at least six months ago are now eligible for the booster dose.

Bookings can be made via the ministry's website or official Covid-19 app.

The announcement comes days after the ministry approved the emergency use of the Pfizer vaccine for children within that age group, following the completion of clinical trials and a strict assessment conducted to approve the local emergency use of the vaccine, as well as the approval of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Studies have shown that the Pfizer jab is 100 per cent effective in kids aged 12-15.

Fully equipped health facilities

Dr. Nada Al Marzouqi, Director of the Preventive Medicine Department, asserted that the Covid-19 vaccine centres are fully equipped with specialised and well-trained health experts, medical equipment and supplies.

Al Marzouqi noted that work is underway to increase the operational capacity of vaccine centers to accommodate the increasing demand by the individuals to get the Covid-19 vaccine, emphasizing that vaccination doesn't mean that the pandemic is over. She urged community members to remain committed to precautionary and preventive measures.

