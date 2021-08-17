UAE: Covid vaccine not mandatory for students in Sharjah schools
Those aged 12 and above will need to produce a negative Covid-19 PCR test result at the beginning of the academic term.
Students enrolled in schools in Sharjah won’t need to be mandatorily vaccinated against Covid-19, the emirate’s education regulator has said.
Those aged 12 and above will need to produce a negative Covid-19 PCR test result at the beginning of the academic term that starts in September.
The Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA), however, urged parents to encourage their children to get the jab.
A circular issued by the authority mandated that education sector employees would need to get both doses of the vaccine. The only exemption is those not eligible to get the vaccine on medical grounds. These would need to get an exemption report issued by official authorities in the UAE and must get a PCR test done every week.
New employees have a grace period of two months to get vaccinated.
All employees must present a negative PCR test result at the beginning of the school year.
The UAE Ministry of Education had earlier stated that all students aged 16 years and over, as well as teachers and staff, must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 to enter schools.
In Abu Dhabi, students aged 16 and above must be fully vaccinated to return to school. However, if exempted from vaccination, the kids can access the school premises.
ALSO READ:
>> Abu Dhabi: Kids must take PCR test every 2 weeks to return to school
Additionally, all students aged 12 and above, teachers and staff will be tested for Covid-19 every two weeks.
In Dubai, vaccination is not mandatory for students. However, education sector employees, who are eligible but choose not to be vaccinated, must take a PCR test every seven days.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid jabs not mandatory for students in Sharjah
Those aged 12 and above will need to produce a negative Covid-19 PCR... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,115 cases, 1,544 recoveries, 3...
More than 70.3 million PCR tests have been conducted across the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: New York to require proof of...
Establishments that don’t comply could be fined. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
These Covid jabs taken abroad will be recognised...
It is not immediately clear if this applies to travellers from... READ MORE
-
News
Tourist drops valuables in Hatta Dam, Dubai cops...
He had called 999, seeking help. READ MORE
-
News
40-member gang jailed, fined Dh860m for money...
The gang told the victims that their investments were converted into... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai's indoor rainforest welcomes cotton-top...
The small monkeys weighing less than 0.5kg can usually be found in... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Over 600 Afghans cram into US cargo plane in...
According to Boeing, the aircraft in question can carry 134... READ MORE