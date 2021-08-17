UAE: Covid vaccine not mandatory for students in Sharjah schools

Those aged 12 and above will need to produce a negative Covid-19 PCR test result at the beginning of the academic term.

Students enrolled in schools in Sharjah won’t need to be mandatorily vaccinated against Covid-19, the emirate’s education regulator has said.

Those aged 12 and above will need to produce a negative Covid-19 PCR test result at the beginning of the academic term that starts in September.

The Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA), however, urged parents to encourage their children to get the jab.

A circular issued by the authority mandated that education sector employees would need to get both doses of the vaccine. The only exemption is those not eligible to get the vaccine on medical grounds. These would need to get an exemption report issued by official authorities in the UAE and must get a PCR test done every week.

New employees have a grace period of two months to get vaccinated.

All employees must present a negative PCR test result at the beginning of the school year.

The UAE Ministry of Education had earlier stated that all students aged 16 years and over, as well as teachers and staff, must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 to enter schools.

In Abu Dhabi, students aged 16 and above must be fully vaccinated to return to school. However, if exempted from vaccination, the kids can access the school premises.

Additionally, all students aged 12 and above, teachers and staff will be tested for Covid-19 every two weeks.

In Dubai, vaccination is not mandatory for students. However, education sector employees, who are eligible but choose not to be vaccinated, must take a PCR test every seven days.