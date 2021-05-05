UAE Covid vaccine: New Abu Dhabi centres for Pfizer, Sinopharm jabs

A new drive-through facility was opened in Al Ain.

Two more centres in Abu Dhabi are offering free Covid-19 vaccines, both Sinopharm and Pfizer-BioNTech, the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha) has announced. A new drive-through facility was opened in Al Ain.

Residents can now get their jab at the Zayed Port vaccination centre in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain Convention Centre.

Local authorities approved the Pfizer-BioNTech jab for use in Abu Dhabi last month. With the addition of new centres, the vaccine is now available at eight Seha facilities across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra but only through prior appointments by calling 80050.

Such measures come in line with the efforts of the local authorities to get the entire community vaccinated.

Separately, Seha’s new drive-through screening centre has opened in Al Sarouj area in Al Ain. It has six tracks with two for vaccination and the rest for PCR nasal swab and DPI laser-based testing.

Mohamed Hawas Al Sadid, CEO of Ambulatory Healthcare Services, said the centre features a new design utilising shipping containers, which are more durable and adaptable.

Across the UAE, the vaccination drive is in full swing and so far, nearly 70 per cent of the eligible population have already taken a jab.

“With the new mutations of the virus detected in parts of the world, we advise everyone to take the vaccine. Even after receiving the vaccine, you must continue to abide by precautionary measures and guidelines and instructions by competent entities,” Saif Al Dhaheri, spokesperson of the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management, said during a media briefing on Tuesday night.

Who cannot take the Sinopharm jab in Abu Dhabi

> Children under the age of 16 years

> Pregnant women

> Nursing mothers

> People with immunodeficiency diseases

> Woman planning to become pregnant within the near future (3 months from taking the vaccine)

> People with severe allergic reaction to any component in the vaccine.

Who cannot take the Pfizer-BioNTech jab in Abu Dhabi

> Participants of Phase III of the clinical trial

> Children under the age of 16 years

> Recipients of single or multiple doses of any other COVID-19 vaccines

> Pregnant women

> People with certain conditions based on evaluation of the medical team.

> People with severe allergic reaction to any component in the vaccine.