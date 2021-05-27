UAE Covid vaccine may need to be taken every year

Authorities in the UAE are expecting that the Covid-19 vaccine may need to be taken every year.

In a video posted by the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC), Dr Farida Al Hosani, official spokesperson for the UAE Health Sector, explained that the vaccine may need to be taken annually like the seasonal influenza shot.

However, she explained that the matter is still being studied.

“Vaccination rounds began less than a year ago and it will take some time … It is difficult to determine the exact period of immunity provided by the vaccine at this stage,” she said. “The vaccine’s efficacy may differ from one person to another depending on their immunity system.”

Annual influenza vaccines are given out in the UAE every year.

Sinopharm booster Covid vaccine shots were recently approved for UAE residents. They can take the third dose six months after they get their second.

The booster dose is prioritised for the elderly and those suffering from chronic diseases.

It will be administered after a careful assessment by the health authorities, Dr Al Hosani had said earlier this week.

She had explained that taking the additional dose offers immunity against the many strains of the coronavirus. “The booster dose is an additional dose given after receiving the first two. This is taken in order to boost the immunity against the virus, specifically for the elderly and those with chronic diseases.”

