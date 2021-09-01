UAE Covid vaccine: Dubai announces third dose of Pfizer for some residents

The booster jab is available only to immunocompromised people

The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) will start administering a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccine to certain residents with compromised immune systems, it was announced on Wednesday.

Among those eligible for the Pfizer booster shot are:

> People with moderately to severely compromised immune systems

> Individuals who have an active tumor and haematologic malignancy or have recently received treatment for the condition

> Recipients of a solid organ transplant or patients who have undergone haematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT)

> People who suffer from a severe case of primary immunodeficiency

> Patients with advanced or untreated HIV

> Patients undergoing active treatment with agents that are immunosuppressive or immunomodulatory

Individuals in these categories should also be above the age of 12 to get the booster.

Patients, however, should be assessed by their doctors before taking the third dose. If a third dose must be administered, their physicians will book the appointment for them in the same hospital.

Residents whose visas are issued in Dubai but have received treatment for their conditions outside the city will have to obtain an attested medical report approved by their physician in order to receive the third dose.

To confirm their eligibility, they will have to book a consultation appointment with a DHA family medicine doctor or request a telemedicine consultation by calling 800 342.

According to international studies, individuals who are fully vaccinated and do not have an immune disease will not need to take an additional dose of the Covid-19 vaccine for now, the DHA said.

An announcement shall be made in case there are new developments.

In some cases, even patients suffering from immune-related diseases might not need a third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, the authority added.