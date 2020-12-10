UAE Covid vaccine drive begins in Sharjah

Only those holding Sharjah resident visas can receive the jab at designated medical centres in the emirate.

A day after the UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) officially registered the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine, health authorities released a list of the clinics and hospitals at which residents can now take the Covid-19 vaccine. The voluntary vaccine campaign was launched in Abu Dhabi this week and has already been extended to Dubai and the Northern Emirates.

Khaleej Times visited the Al Wasit Medical Centre in Sharjah late Thursday (December 10) afternoon and spoke with several early adopters of the Sinopharm vaccine. The centre is open from 4 pm to 9 pm.

Things to keep in mind before receiving the vaccine in Sharjah:

Only individuals with a Sharjah residency visas can receive vaccinations at designated medical centres in the Emirate.

Residents can only receive the vaccine from the emirate where their visas have been issued.

Residents must provide a negative Covid-19 test report before receiving the jab.

A DPI test result will do.

In Sharjah, the DPI test facilities are available at Wasit Centre for free.

The vaccine is administered in two shots, 21 days apart.

Documents to carry:

Emirates IDs and a ministry health card, which can be procured from Tasheel Health Centres. Appointments can be booked through a network of health centres and clinics run by the MoHAP.

To book, call 80050. A pre-recorded message which plays before the main menu options offer residents the option to arrange an appointment.

The approved Sinopharm vaccine – which is 86 per cent effective according to UAE regulators - is available at all clinics run by Abu Dhabi's public health operator, Seha, and at hospitals run by the private firm VPS Healthcare. In Dubai, residents can get the shot at Dubai Parks and Resorts field hospital near Jebel Ali.

