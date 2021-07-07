UAE Covid vaccine: Authorities studying how often booster shots would need to be given

Individuals may opt for either Sinopharm or Pfizer booster doses after a medical evaluation.

Local health authorities are working with peers to ascertain how often people will need to take booster shots of Covid-19 vaccines, the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC) has said.

Individuals may opt for either Sinopharm or Pfizer booster doses after a medical evaluation, the ADPHC said in a statement to Khaleej Times.

“Booster dose is available for those who have completed six months since the second dose of Sinopharm. Individuals may choose to receive either the Sinopharm vaccine or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine as a booster after medical evaluation.”

Asked if an individual is required to take a booster dose every six months, the ADPHC noted: “The booster dose helps enhance the immunity response; therefore, decreasing individuals’ susceptibility to infection, complications and hospitalisation. We are currently working with other health authorities to determine the periodicity of taking the booster doses of Covid-19 vaccines based on up-to-date reviewed scientific robust data.”

The ADPHC underlined that there is “no difference” in the dosage of booster shot compared to the initial two jabs. “All doses are given in the same volume dosage.”

A senior doctor at Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City highlighted that it is rare for a vaccinated individual not to have antibodies. “That may happen one in a 100 or one in a 1,000 that someone may not respond to any vaccine due to their body structure.”

The doctor stressed on taking a booster dose and the need for continuing with precautionary measures.

“Take the booster shot and take the necessary precautions.”

The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha) facilities, in collaboration with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, provides both the Sinopharm and Pfizer vaccines. Individuals need to book appointments through the Seha mobile application.