UAE: Covid vaccination for kids aged 3-15 not mandatory; full list of centres released
The clarification was announced by Mohap on Tuesday.
The Ministry of Health and Prevention (Mohap) has clarified that Covid vaccination for the age group from 3-15 years is optional, not mandatory.
The ministry on Tuesday further noted that the vaccine approved for children aged three to 11 years is Sinopharm, while children aged 12 to 15 years can take either Sinopharm or Pfizer-BioNTech.
MoHAP has also identified the health centres that will provide the Covid-19 vaccine for children in the 3-17 age group.
The move comes after the ministry recently announced the approval of the emergency registration of Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine for children after conducting extensive clinical trials and evaluations.
Vaccines are available in 46 health centres covering the Northern Emirates, including 19 in Sharjah, 10 in Fujairah, nine in Ras Al Khaimah, four in Ajman, three in Umm Al Quwain, and one centre in Dubai.
