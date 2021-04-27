Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid: Vaccinated fans to attend football tournament final at stadium

Ashwani Kumar
ashwani@khaleejtimes.com Filed on April 27, 2021 | Last updated on April 27, 2021 at 11.17 pm
Spectators with an 'E' mark on the contact tracing app Al Hosn must take a PCR test 48 hours prior to the event.

Fully vaccinated football fans will be allowed to attend the finals of the UAE President's Cup 2021.

The final will be held on May 16 and will allow spectators at 30 per cent capacity.

"It's the first official event that only vaccine recipients and its clinical trials participants are allowed to attend," said the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) on Tuesday.

"Accordingly, the experience will be evaluated, and the return of fans to the stands will be reconsidered during the next phase of the World Cup and AFC Asian Cup qualifiers," the NCEMA added.

The UAE President's Cup is a professional football tournament that was founded in 1974.

Ashwani Kumar

I am a newspaperman from the emirate of Abu Dhabi. A journalist at heart. I get my stories from the streets. A south Indian born in the Hindi heartland, I easily connect with people from different nationalities and cultures.



