- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
UAE Covid: Vaccinated fans to attend football tournament final at stadium
Spectators with an 'E' mark on the contact tracing app Al Hosn must take a PCR test 48 hours prior to the event.
Fully vaccinated football fans will be allowed to attend the finals of the UAE President's Cup 2021.
The final will be held on May 16 and will allow spectators at 30 per cent capacity.
"It's the first official event that only vaccine recipients and its clinical trials participants are allowed to attend," said the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) on Tuesday.
Spectators with an 'E' mark on the contact tracing app Al Hosn must take a PCR test 48 hours prior to the event.
"Accordingly, the experience will be evaluated, and the return of fans to the stands will be reconsidered during the next phase of the World Cup and AFC Asian Cup qualifiers," the NCEMA added.
The UAE President's Cup is a professional football tournament that was founded in 1974.
ashwani@khaleejtimes.com
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid: Vaccinated fans to attend football...
Spectators with an 'E' mark on the contact tracing app Al Hosn must... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India fights Covid-19: Medical supplies reach...
In some cities, bodies were being cremated in makeshift facilities in ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19 in India: 14-day lockdown kicks in virus-...
The lockdown will force people to stay home. READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Covid-19: Vaccinated Americans don’t need...
The change comes as more than half of US adults have gotten at least... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies at 90
"Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Why is medical oxygen lacking and how...
India is only the latest country to confront a lack of medical oxygen ... READ MORE
-
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
The prices have increased marginally compared to April. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
8 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli