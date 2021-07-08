UAE: Covid test must for unvaccinated residents visiting govt departments from Aug 1
The test must have been taken within 48 hours of the visit.
All individuals who are not vaccinated against Covid-19 must present a negative PCR test result to visit federal government departments and ministries.
The test must have been taken within 48 hours of the visit.
The new rule is effective from August 1, the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) said on Thursday.
This came as the authority issued new precautionary measures for individuals visiting federal government departments and ministries in the UAE.
Taking to Twitter, the FAHR said the new directive is applicable to customers, visitors, employees of outsourcing or services companies, or any person other than employees of the authority.
From August 1, the following rules are effective for entry:
>> Those who have received two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.
>> If unvaccinated, visitors must have a negative PCR result for a test taken within 48 hours of the visit.
>> Those not eligible to get the vaccine must show the exemption certificate and furnish a negative PCR test result.
>> Children under the age of 16 are excluded from the application of the provisions of this circular.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: CanSinoBIO's inhaled vaccine candidate...
The two-dose candidate requires lower dosages than the injected... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Massive new 24x7 Covid services centre...
The centre has the capacity to accommodate up to 10,000 people per... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Stranded Indian students desperate to return
Technical issues lead the list of challenges, with students' ability... READ MORE
-
Tokyo Olympics
Covid-19: Regions near Tokyo to seek emergency...
Tokyo recorded 2,848 new cases on Tuesday, the highest since the... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Doctors invited to apply for 10-year Golden...
Seven centres to be set up across the UAE to take applications. READ MORE
-
Emergencies
UAE: Hand sanitiser severely damages child's eye
She was rushed to the hospital immediately, and has now recovered. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Stranded Indian students desperate to return
Technical issues lead the list of challenges, with students' ability... READ MORE
-
News
Look: Dubai's Global Village announces new VIP...
The Global Village’s VIP entrance will be revamped before the... READ MORE
Markets
Indian rupee rises against UAE dirham
27 July 2021
Crime and Courts
UAE: Two sentenced to death for murder