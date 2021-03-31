Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Covid PCR test must to enter RAK police building

Web report/Ras Al Khaimah
Filed on March 31, 2021
Photo: RAK Police/Twitter

The test result will need to have a validity of 72 hours.

Visitors who wish to access Ras Al Khaimah Police buildings must present a Covid-negative PCR test result, authorities announced in a notice on Wednesday.

The test result will need to have a validity of 72 hours, said the force in an advisory on its official social media account.

RAK Police noted that the move is in line with precautionary measures being undertaken to preserve the safety of the public.

Visitors were further urged to follow all mandatory Covid safety guidelines, including wearing a mask and maintaining social distance.

Similar rules were announced for the emirates of Dubai and Sharjah last month.

In Ras Al Khaimah, a PCR test result is also mandatory for customers who wish to enter the Department of Economic Department.




