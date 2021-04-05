UAE: Covid PCR test must for students as Sharjah schools ready to reopen

Reduced school hours for Ramadan.

Private school students in Sharjah can return to campus from Sunday, April 11, authorities have announced.

In-person classes at public schools will resume from April 18, according to Sharjah’s emergency, crisis and disaster management team.

Students need to present a Covid-negative result of a PCR test taken no more than 72 hours prior to going to school.

Also read: UAE Ramadan school timings, rules

The Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) said students and their parents are free to choose the mode of education – whether in-person, remote or hybrid.

Strict Covid safety measures have been implemented in schools, a top official said.

The return to school comes at the end of the spring break. Schools will start just a couple of days before the holy month of Ramadan begins.

Authorities had earlier announced reduced school hours of between three to five hours for students during the holy month.

Dr Muhaddith Al Hashemi, chairman of the SPEA, stressed that schools are safe.

The official said 74 per cent of school employees in the Emirate have received the first dose of the Covid vaccine, while 64 per cent have received both.

Government and private nurseries in Sharjah have been receiving children from March 28 with strict Covid safety protocols.

Sharjah had extended 100 per cent distance learning in all public and private schools and nurseries until the end of spring semester as a Covid safety measure.