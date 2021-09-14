UAE: Covid patients tell of quick recovery with new antiviral treatment Sotrovimab

It significantly contributes to reducing the number of hospitalisations and deaths.

Covid patients in the UAE have reported quick recovery after using the world’s newest anti-viral treatment, Sotrovimab.

The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha) said its facilities have “effectively supported patients” with the treatment.

Saeed Al Ameri, a 36-year-old Emirati, said he began experiencing high fever, headaches, and body pain while quarantining at home. He was immediately admitted to the intensive care unit at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City (SKMC), and prescribed Sotrovimab.

Seha reported that Saeed was discharged within four days. However, soon after, his wife and mother began experiencing serious symptoms. They, too, were administered similar treatment, leading to their discharge four days later.

Al Ameri expressed gratitude to the UAE leaders for their “remarkable response” to the pandemic.

Another patient, Allawi Saleh Ali Al Mansouri, said his health improved after using Sotrovimab at SKMC.

May Siddiq Mansour said: “I recovered almost immediately after receiving Sotrovimab and returned back to normal life.”

Sotrovimab 100% effective in preventing Covid deaths

Sotrovimab was approved by the US Food & Drug Administration (FDA) and the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) for treating Covid-19 under an emergency use authorisation.

It contributes to reducing the number of cases requiring hospitalisation for more than 24 hours and reduces the number of deaths from Covid-19 by up to 85 per cent when given to patients as an early treatment method.

Patients vouch for new treatment's effectiveness

Dr. Anwar Salam, Chief Medical Officer, Seha, said: “Thanks to the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi’s leadership, we were quick to adopt the emergency use of Sotrovimab and it has proven successful, with many Covid patients (recovering) … in a short period of time.”